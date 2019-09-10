Acclaimed London chef heading to Tynemouth restaurant

Riley's Fish Shack.

Seafood fans will be heading to Riley’s Fish Shack in Tynemouth on Saturday as the Head of Oysters at one of London’s most celebrated restaurants hosts a special pop-up oyster bar and bookshop.

Bobby Groves, Head of Oysters at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone, London, will be serving freshly caught oysters and talking about his new book, Oyster Isles.

Bobby said: “Oyster Isles is a part travelogue, part social history food book with the oyster as the central subject.

“The oyster’s story in the British Isles and Ireland starts 500 million years ago. They appear in Jurassic limestone in Dorset and 5,000-year-old oyster shells have been discovered in the northern reaches of Scotland. Today, they can be found strewn across the Thames foreshore in London dating from the 1800s.

“As part of the book I’ve also included an extensive list of oyster eateries, from shacks to restaurants, from across the UK and Ireland.”

Adam Riley, founder of Riley’s Fish Shack, said: “Bobby really is the very best in his profession and we’re extremely lucky to welcome him to Riley’s Fish Shack for the day.

“As well as joining us in the restaurant to serve some locally caught oysters, he’ll also be sharing some stories from his new book.”

The Riley’s Fish Shack pop-up oyster bar and bookshop with Bobby Groves is open from noon to 5pm.