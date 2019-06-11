Advice to rabbit owners over deadly disease

Rabbit owners are being offered advice over a deadly virus reported in the North East.

Moorview Vets, in Backworth, is holding a Rabbit Information Evening today (Thursday) at 7pm to raise awarness around the importance of vaccinating pet rabbits.

It comes following the outbreak of deadly rabbit viral haemorrhagic disease 2, that has been reported in the North East and is sweeping through the UK. The event is part of this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week campaign. Rabbit viral haemorrhagic disease 2 is highly infectious, with little or no symptoms, and causes sudden death in rabbits by internal bleeding.

Please contact Moorview Vets to confirm attendance by contacting any of their branches or emailing info@moorviewvets.co.uk