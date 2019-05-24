Age UK helps elderly access more than £1m

Dedicated charity workers have helped old people access more than £1million of previously unclaimed benefits.

Age UK North Tyneside’s Information and Advice team have managed to help 3,074 people in the borough claim a total of £1,178,488 between them.

The team, made up of staff and volunteers, secured an average of £42 per week for older people.

Becky Rutter, information, advice, campaigns and engagement manager, said: “Without this service there would be people across North Tyneside not able to understand and access services and benefits they are entitled to.

“Social care, housing and the benefits system are so complex that often people don’t know where to start – we are there to support them through these processes.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to demonstrate the benefits of accessing advice and support the difference it can make to someone’s health and wellbeing.

“Accessing over a million pounds is a measure that is understandable to all and demonstrates just what this service can achieve.

“We have a dedicated team of six made up of staff and volunteers and they have done a fantastic job in securing such a large amount of money for people across North Tyneside.”

Age UK North Tyneside’s Information and Advice service offers free impartial, confidential advice on welfare benefits, pensions, tax, housing and property, health and social care matters to people aged 50 and over.

Feedback on the service has been extremely positive with one user, Allan, 65, saying: “Thank you so much for your support. There is no way I could have got through it without you. I am eternally grateful.”

Another, aged 93, added: “Your help has been invaluable, there is no way I could have navigated such a complex system without your support.”

Age UK North Tyneside, based in North Shields, offers a range of other services, including Befriending, Active Age, social activities, walking groups, specialist dementia services and much more.

To find out more about Age UK North Tyneside’s Information and Advice Service, as well as everything else it offers, call 0191 280 8484, or pop into the Bradbury Centre on Saville Street West, North Shields.