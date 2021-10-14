Aldi looking to open another store in Whitley Bay

Aldi has unveiled plans to open a store in Whitley Bay North in the next two years.

Aldi has announced it will open 100 new stores across the UK over the next two years.

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

Among the areas in Tyne and Wear where Aldi is currently looking for sites include Whitley Bay North.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.