Aldi unveils plans for new store in North Shields

An artist impression of the proposed new Aldi store in North Shields.

Aldi, the award-winning discount food retailer, is preparing a hybrid planning application for a new discount food store in North Shields.

Officials are seeking outline planning permission for residential development on a site at Hawkeys Lane.

The proposals would see a vacant parcel of land off Hawkeys Lane, formerly Tynemouth Court, redeveloped into a modern store with customer parking and landscaping and outline consent for housing.

The plans are still at an early stage and, before submitting the hybrid planning application, Aldi are asking for the views from local residents.

A public exhibition, displaying its vision for the proposed new store, is being held on Thursday, September 19, between 3pm and 7pm at North Shields Football Club, Silkey’s Lane.

Aldi’s proposal would deliver a multi-million-pound investment in the area, creating between 30 and 50 new jobs in the store, as well as additional employment opportunities during construction, and in the supply chain.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We’re delighted to announce our plans to redevelop land off Hawkeys Lane, formerly Tynemouth Court, into a new Aldi food store for North Shields.

“This site is ideally placed to serve local residents closer to their homes. In addition, the proposal would also seek outline planning consent for residential development on the site.

“We would like to encourage local residents to come along to the public exhibition on Thursday, September 19, to view the plans, talk to the project team, and provide us with their feedback.”