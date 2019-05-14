All aboard new coastal bus route

A new seaside bus route has been launched to help showcase North Tyneside’s coastline.

Stagecoast North East launched its coastal open top service, the Seasider, last month to run between North Shields Ferry and Whitley Bay.

It takes in Tynemouth, Cullercoats and Whitley Bay, allowing passengers to visit destinations including Spanish City, English Heritage’s Tynemouth Priory and Castle, Blue Reef Aquarium, Tynemouth market and more.

Prices start from £2.50 for a single and £4 for a ‘hop-on, hop-off’ ticket.

Services run 12 times a day from 9.57am to 4.23pm on Saturdays and Sundays until mid-September.

North Tyneside Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “It’s great to hear that a new seaside bus route has been launched, which will complement the coastline land train and other tours already taking place and give even more people the chance to enjoy the coast from the North Shields ferry all the way to Whitley Bay.

“We have invested heavily in regenerating and improving our seafront and we are proud of our achievements so I’m sure this service will really showcase this and prove to be a welcome addition offering something new and unique for families, residents and visitors.”

Steve Walker, managing director, Stagecoach North East, said: “We are delighted this service will offer visitors plenty of opportunities to explore the northern coastline of North Tyneside from late spring until early autumn.”

“The coastal open top bus service represents a further investment from Stagecoach North East and demonstrates our commitment to delivering more choice, better value for money and new opportunities to travel.”

Kyle Mackings, CEO of Spanish City, said: “The new seaside bus route is brilliant news, we can’t wait to welcome visitors new and old to the beautiful coastline Spanish City sits on.

“We’re so proud of the area and have been heavily involved in working to attract more and more people back to Whitley Bay. The Stagecoach offering represents sustainability and great value for money that we hope will be hugely successful.”

For further information and to download timetables, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/north-east/seasider

For further information about Stagecoach North East visit www.stagecoachbus.com