Appeal for help at Whitley Bay Carnival

Volunteers are being sought to help with this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

With just a few weeks until the big weekend event, organisers are appealing for help to get the show on the road.

This year’s carnival drummers have been busily recruiting new members and rehearsing since the turn of the year and the brass and woodwind players are polishing up their space themes and practicing playing on the move

Parade director Richard Broderick said: “Costume and dance sessions in schools are in full swing now and we are rushing to complete the big parade structures in the Carnival Clubs.

“With only a few club sessions left we need more people to share their DIY and creative skills to help put the finishing touches to the work.

“We want people to join in and really have some fun with it. Almost 2,000 people were involved in last year’s carnival and it just couldn’t happen without that sort of community involvement.”

On the wish list are volunteer marshals and people to carry the big pieces in the parade, helpers for setting up and clearing up over the weekend, meet and greeters, audience survey takers and runners to support the performers.

Anyone interested should contact the Carnival Facebook page, Sarah at the Big Local shop or visit one of the carnival clubs.

This years’ carnival kicks off on Friday, May 24, with Bombskare at the opening party and runs until 5pm on Sunday, May 26.

Acts announced include Tim Davies Design creation Ocho the octopus which will be part of the family carnival ball on May 25 along with the Baghdaddies, Wayne C McDonald and The Ski Band.

Tickets are on sale at Dimeos Ices and The Crab and Waltzer.

The raffle tickets are selling at participating venues across the town and it will be drawn at the carnival on Sunday at 5pm.

Whitley Bay’s carnival was brought back to the town by Whitley Bay Big Local in 2014 in response to a local consultation.

Produced by SALTo Arts Productions in partnership with Whitley Bay Big Local and New Prospects Association, it is driven by local enthusiasm with almost 2,000 people involved in making it happen in 2018 from the volunteer marshals to the thousand costumed promenaders in the parade.

Weekly carnival clubs open to all are running at Rockcliffe First School on Thursdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm for drumming; Mondays 6pm to 7.30pm for Bay Brass and Rockcliffe rocket building; and at Marden Bridge Middle School on Wednesdays from 4pm to 6pm for flying saucer building.

For more information visit www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk, see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival