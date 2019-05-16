Beaches are flying the flag for North Tyneside

Award-winning beaches in North Tyneside will continue to fly their prestigious Blue Flags after being ranked among the best in the country.

King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth Longsands and Whitley Bay have achieved the Blue Flag standard consistently over the years and they’ve done it again in 2019.

This year, the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy is presenting 208 awards to England’s best beaches, including 71 international Blue Flags and 137 Seaside Awards.

North Tyneside’s three beaches are among a group of only 52 to achieve both.

The coveted Blue Flag is an international award bestowed on the cleanest and best-maintained beaches in the country, while the Seaside Award recognises the highest standards of beach management in England.

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to see our beaches receive these awards for yet another year and it’s fantastic news for residents and visitors alike.

“The Blue Flag and Seaside Awards signify that these beaches are absolutely first-class and that people can enjoy themselves in a clean, healthy, and safe environment.

“We have continued to invest heavily in our award-winning coastline over the years and I would like to thank all of our staff who work so hard to maintain such high standards and to those residents and visitors who take such good care of our coast.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “The success of the 156 beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”