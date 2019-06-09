Business is sticking with base in Wallsend

An entrepreneur is sticking with North Tyneside as he expands into Europe.

Andrew Hanes set up Apex Stickers six years ago, and has seen it grow into eBay’s top selling vinyl wall art provider.

Set up from his bedroom, he now has a workshop based in Salisbury House, Wallsend, after approaching North Tyneside Council looking for some affordable business premises to move into.

Andrew sells and cuts his premium quality custom vinyl wall art to home owners, schools, teachers and clubs across the country, and has begun expanding into Europe.

And he is keen to stay in North Tyneside despite uncertainty around Brexit, saying: “Salisbury House has excellent infrastructure for me.

“It has good facilities in a location that makes it easy for me to access high speed internet for my online store, and good postal services too.”

Apex Stickers currently ships out almost 2,000 stickers each month from their website www.apexstickers.co.uk and online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.

Andrew expects the business to double in sales this year, enabling him to employ new staff and add more equipment to his business.

North Tyneside Council Deputy Mayor Bruce Pickard said: “As a council, we’re committed to being business-friendly and supporting investment in the borough.

“I’m delighted that Apex Stickers is a local success story and that we’re continuing to work with them as they grow.

“We have a range of office suites, industrial units and retail premises – it’s great news that Salisbury House is proving to be such a good fit for the company.”