Campaign encourages shoppers to spend £5 in independent shops during two weeks in October

Independent shops and businesses in Whitley Bay are taking part in Fiver Fest.

To show the importance of supporting high streets, Whitley Bay is joining with other independent high streets across the UK to put on special £5 offers across two weeks in October in the Totally Local Fiver Fest between October 9 and 23.

Scott Glazebrook, Chair of Whitley Bay’s Chamber of Trade, said: “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Whitley Bay.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Fiver Fest, devised and run by Totally Locally and partnered with Visa, calls on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Officials say that if every adult in Whitley Bay spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £9.3million per year going directly into our local economy.

Chris Sands, of Totally Locally, said: “We know Fiver Fest isn’t going to change the world.

"But small changes in spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets.

"Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive.”

For any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Whitley Bay, please contact Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade via direct Facebook Message at www.facebook.com/whitleybaychamberoftrade.