Care home residents make light of political figureheads

Eothen Wallsend residents Bill Baxter and Mary McClennon with Guys made by the home's four houses.

Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher were put on a bonfire by residents of Eothen Homes in Wallsend.

They had competed to build the best politics-themed Guy for Guy Fawkes Night on November 5.

Manager Christine Henderson said building Guys helped to stimulate the residents’ memories from long ago, as well as helping to stay active and engaged.

She said: “We like to keep activities topical and thought politics would be a good theme for Guy Fawkes Night because of everything happening at the moment with Brexit and the election coming up.

“Politicians take themselves so seriously, and sometimes it is good to make light of some of the more serious things in life, and we certainly did that!”

She added: “It was a great reminiscence session for everyone. Participants were able to remember and talk about what they used to do when they were younger, which is what it’s all about. It is great to hear those stories.

“Getting active and doing something productive is great for residents’ well-being. They eat better, sleep better and feel better in general.”

All four houses at the home produced a Guy for the competition, with Margaret Thatcher crowned the winner.

Bill Baxter, who has lived at Eothen for about 18 months, was able to recall making a Guy when he was a boy thanks to the home’s activity sessions.

Bill, 90, said: “We used to get paper and make it into a ball, then we’d tie string around it and make a body. We’d go round after school and say ‘penny for the guy’. It was great fun.”

Care assistant Richard Turnbull said: “Everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves – the residents love getting involved with things like this.

“We got the paints and craft stuff out, put the kettle on, and got stuck in! It was brilliant.”