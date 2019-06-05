Cash windfall for North Shields charity

A charity has received a cash boost to help towards improvements at its centre.

Meadow Well Connected is celebrating a £30,000 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust for their new accessible cafe entrance and upgrading of toilets.

The project will see the creation of a new, disabled accessible cafe entrance, upgrading of the toilets in main reception, and remodelling space to create accessible toilets in the cafe.

The work will enable the cafe to be used for community hire all year round as it will become a discreet area, creating a space for local people to use for parties, meetings and events.

Meadow Well Connected, marking its 25th year, has secured £20,000 towards the project and help from SUEZ Communities Trust.

And users have welcomed news of a new entrance to the centre.

Brigit Hobson, Thrive client, said: “I think it would be really amazing to be able to just wheel myself straight into the Café from the gardens.

“At the moment it takes me ages to go all the way round the side and it’s really wet when it’s raining to go under all the drips from the guttering.

“If the toilets just there, near the cafe were made more accessible it would be a lot quicker and easier for me.”

Marek Gordon, Chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, added “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Meadow Well Connected.”