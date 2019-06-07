Charity appeals for volunteers

A charity supporting people with dementia is appealing for volunteers.

The Alzheimer’s Society is looking for volunteers to provide social support, manage outreach events and help fundraise.

As part of Volunteers Week, charity officials will be at a Volunteer Fair at the Beacon Centre, North Shields, on Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

Anyone with a passion for supporting others and able to spare some of their free time can become a volunteer.

The charity says there are a wide range of roles are available, from supporting events to helping people living with dementia engage in fun community activities.

Fiona Swindell, Volunteering Officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are looking for enthusiastic people who are passionate about improving the lives of people living with dementia to join our volunteer team in the area.

“Local knowledge and expertise is vital to the success of our work, and by working together volunteering can be a very rewarding and fun experience for all involved.”

The event will showcase the range of volunteering opportunities on offer and help people to find out how, through volunteering, they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about.