Children’s charity pays tribute to retiring manager

A charity has paid tribute to a retiring manager.

Carla Franchi has spent 25 years working for children’s charity Barnardo’s, most recently at the BASE in Whitley Bay.

She had started as deputy manager at its Palmersville Training and Skills centre in North Tyneside, moving to be children’s services manager at the BASE in January 2003.

In her time she has helped young people engage in health and social support groups, bespoke learning programmes, intensive support and advocacy.

Director of Barnardo’s East region Steve Oversby said: “Carla is a consummate professional who is always looking to develop new ways of working that make a real difference to the vulnerable young people, children and families we work with. She will be hugely missed by everyone at Barnardo’s.”

Carla said: “I’m so proud of the excellent work that staff deliver at The BASE for children, young people and families.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the staff and volunteers who are really the heart and soul of Barnardo’s.

“Day after day they are committed to making a difference, employing a ‘can-do’ attitude to make a positive impact on young people’s lives.

“Our service users have always been at the centre of what we do here at The BASE, shaping our provision to meet their needs and striving always to improve outcomes for each individual engaging in our services.

“The BASE started delivering services from this location in October 1986 and I feel privileged to have been able to contribute to its continued development, serving those most in need within our communities for just over half of that time.”

Carla is looking forward to having the freedom to travel, spending more quality time with her family and friends from around the world and enjoying new life experiences in her retirement.