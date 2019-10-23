Christmas is coming early to Newcastle after winning Greggs vote
Christmas is coming early to Newcastle after it won a nationwide vote to receive the Greggs Festive Bake before the rest of the UK.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 10:29 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 1:46 pm
Fans have been voting all week to have the savoury treat arrive early.
It will go on sale in the Northumberland Street shop before anywhere else from 4.30pm on Friday, November 1.
It will then go on nationwide sale from November 7.
Tens of thousands of people voted at www.ChristmasStartsHere.co.uk
The Festive Bake is made from succulent pieces of chicken breast, sage & onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce. All wrapped in golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.