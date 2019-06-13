Comedy circus heading back to Tynemouth

Pantomime legends and TV stars are heading back to Tynemouth this summer with their comedy tour.

Danny Adams, Mick Potts and their dad Clive Webb will bring their Cirque Du Hilarious on a massive Midsummer Madness Tour of the North East during the school summer holidays.

And it will end at the Beaconsfield, Tynemouth, from August 13 to September 1.

Danny said: “It was an absolute dream for us to play on our home soil last year, and we loved every single second of it.

“We perform pantomime at the Theatre Royal every year but being able to put on our own show in our own big top was so special, and the feedback we had from audiences was amazing.

“That’s why we wanted to come back and perform again for the Geordies in 2019, and we are so happy to be visiting three fantastic venues over summer.

“Audiences can expect the silly humour and circus tricks that we are known for. There is something for everyone whether you’re young, or old.

“We can’t wait to see our fans on our Midsummer Madness Tour. Book your tickets now!”

Danny, Mick and Clive have toured the country with Cirque Du Hilarious for the past 17 years, and last year brought the show to Tynemouth for the first time for a three-week stint.

Demand was huge and the show was such a success that they are back again for 2019, with many more dates and even more impressive acts and comedy routines.

Audiences are in for a treat with this year’s shows offering two hours of hilarity, international circus speciality acts and magic tricks.

Venues are set to be packed out, with the family bringing in a whole new set of fans after the launch of the hugely successful ‘Danny & Mick’ earlier this year, with a second series on the way soon.

Mick added: “We loved filming Danny & Mick. It has been great to reach even more people with the humour we are well known for in the North East.

“For us we’ve always loved performing live, and this tour gives us a chance to appear on home soil in front of audiences that know us well.

“To find out what we’ll be doing you’ll just have to get tickets!”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.cirqueduhilarious.co.uk.

You can also search Cirque Du Hilarious on Facebook or follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @cirquehilarious.