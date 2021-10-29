Council slashes its carbon footprint by more than 50 per cent

Young people holding the council’s new Action on Climate Change logo, which will be launched during COP26, in Silverlink Biodiversity Park.

Energy-saving streetlights, electric vehicles, green investment in council buildings and homes are just some of the ways in which North Tyneside Council has reduced its carbon emissions by 52 per cent.

A reduction in the amount of carbon emissions has been achieved by both the council and the wider borough, with savings of 52 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

Initiatives such as installing low-carbon heating, energy efficiency and energy generation measures in council homes and buildings; improved recycling; sustainable transport; biodiversity areas with wildflowers and tree planting have all helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions and improve environmental sustainability.

Most recently, the local authority has focused on minimising single-use plastics, with public water fountains installed and a unique 6ft seal sculpture created out of discarded plastics as a reminder to the public of the impact of actions on marine life and showcasing local sustainable businesses.

Last month, the council announced its ambitions to work towards the borough being carbon net-zero by 2030.

The announcement comes as the council supports COP26 – the UN’s global summit on climate change being held in Glasgow.

To mark the occasion, the council will be flying a flag at its headquarters with its new Action on Climate Change logo, which will be featured across the borough, running engagement events and workshops, sharing information with residents on its successes and encouraging them to play their part.

Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE said: “We are extremely proud of our achievements so far, and that of the borough, and I must thank residents, businesses, schools and organisations for all that they are doing for a more sustainable North Tyneside.

“We are also pleased to be supporting COP26 – over the fortnight we’ll be doing all we can to raise awareness of what we’re doing as a council to reduce our carbon emissions and how residents and businesses can help.

"But this absolutely isn’t limited to just those weeks.

"Our carbon reduction success and our recent net-zero announcement demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this hugely important issue.

“We can set targets and do all we can to reach them, but we’ll only achieve them if real action is taken by world leaders and governments – we’ll be following the event and its outcomes very closely.”

Cllr Sandra Graham, cabinet member for Environment, added: “Achieving a 52% reduction in our carbon emissions two years ahead of schedule is really impressive, but we are not complacent.

"We will continue to do all we can, while working with our communities and businesses, in our efforts to be carbon net-zero by 2030.

“As part of our work during COP26, I am pleased to be hosting an engagement event and workshops with some large organisations from the borough and wider region.

"This will provide us with valuable insight into the plans and feelings other key organisations have, as well as being able to showcase what we’re doing and how we can support them.

“We cannot achieve our ambitious targets alone, we need to take all residents, businesses and communities in the borough on the journey with us.”