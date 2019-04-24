Couple to step out in firewalk for charity

A couple are stepping out to raise money for charity.

Abby Robinson and her husband Al will take part in a fire walk in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

The pair, from Wideopen, are aiming to raise £500 for the charity.

They have been inspired to take part after Abby’s grandfather Micky died aged 63 due to complications caused by Parkinson’s – before she even got a chance to meet him.

The Firewalk event takes place at Kingston Park Stadium and organisers are hoping to attract 1,500 people to walk over hot coals and break the existing world record for the number of people to do this in one day.

Abby said: “I never got to meet my grandad Micky – I feel that Parkinson’s stole him from me. I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other grandchildren.

“Al and I have done eight fundraising events for Parkinson’s UK so far, and I also work for the charity as a fundraiser now.

“I’m passionate about making a difference – and walk over hot coals to help us find a cure for Parkinson’s.”

To sponsor Abby and Al visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abbyandal

To sign-up to do the Firewalk, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk/events/firewalk-world-record-newcastle

Parkinson’s is a serious degenerative neurological condition which can happen at any age and has a major impact on everyday life.

It develops when cells in the brain stop working properly and are lost over time.

There are three main symptoms – tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, but there are more than 40 symptoms and it affects each person differently.