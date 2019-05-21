Creating a Spark at Whitley Bay Carnival

A spectacular street show will be one of the highlights of this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

The Spark! street show, created by Worldbeaters Music for the 2012 Shimmer Festival of Digital Art in Whitley Bay, is returning to the town after seven years of performances across the globe.

The Spark! Street show, created by Worldbeaters Music, will be performing at this year's Whitley Bay Carnival. Picture by Ritvars Pujats.

Back in 2012 it performed on the roof of the Spanish City Dome and is looking forward to being back home.

Chris Maines-Beasley, of Worldbeaters, said: “Last year I watched the carnival parade come down Park View and it looked absolutely fantastic. I was itching to have Spark! involved.

“We are delighted to be part of the parade in 2019 and the theme of Out Of This World is perfect for us.

“The carnival is such a whole community event. I’ll be in the parade with Spark! and my three-year-old daughter will be there with her nursery school.”

Based at the Linksill Centre in North Shields, Worldbeaters Music was set up by Chris and Alex Tustin in 2005 with a vision to bring carnival drumming and performance to a wider audience.

For the first seven years they worked in schools and communities in the north east and at events like the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

Alex said: “Spark! was created in Whitley Bay and lots of our pieces still have instructions named after features of The Links.

Spark! will be part of the carnival parade on Saturday, May 25, and will give a short performance at the War Memorial on The Links.

Whitley Bay-based performer and founder member Brendan Murphy said: “We’ve performed in so many places around the world and in all kinds of weather, but thankfully few times have been as cold as being up on the roof of Spanish City in early November.”

Spark! Is a world class street theatre performance, which combines drumming, choreography and beautiful lighting design.

Since its first show in Whitley Bay, Spark! has been presented in more than 30 different countries, but Chris and Alex still love performing locally and were particularly excited about performing in their home town where it all started.

For more information on Whitley Bay Carnival, which runs from May 24 to 26, visit www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk, see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the Facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival