Cruise ship calls into Port of Tyne
More than 2,000 passengers and nearly 1,000 crew sailed into the Port of Tyne on Tuesday.
They were on-board Cunard’s Queen Victoria which made its maiden stop at North Shields on her 12-night voyage around the British Isles.
It was the first call from Cunard since the QE2 in 2008 on its farewell tour.
The 294m long ship, which had a £34million refit in 2017, offers plenty of space for relaxation across 12 passenger decks.
Designed as a classic ‘Cunarder’, Queen Victoria features Cunard's renowned White Star service. The ship boasts a museum containing Cunard memorabilia, and the Hemisphere Club with its 270-degree aspect.
Entertainment includes the three-deck Royal Court Theatre, the Queen's Room ballroom, a traditional English Pub and a Champagne Bar.
During days at sea, passengers can enjoy the Cunard Health Club and Spa, the Lido Pool and large sunning area, and an incredible 6,000-book library.
Andy Foster, Commercial Manager, Port Services, said: “We were delighted to welcome Cunard’s Queen Victoria, almost 20 years after we welcomed Cunard’s Royal Viking Sun, our first ever cruise call, on 30 August 1999.
“In celebration of Queen Victoria’s maiden call, the Port of Tyne arranged for a Northumbrian Piper to welcome her arrival, alongside the traditional plaque exchange on-board.”