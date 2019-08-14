Cruise ship calls into Port of Tyne

The Queen Victoria leaves the Port of Tyne.

They were on-board Cunard’s Queen Victoria which made its maiden stop at North Shields on her 12-night voyage around the British Isles.

It was the first call from Cunard since the QE2 in 2008 on its farewell tour.

The 294m long ship, which had a £34million refit in 2017, offers plenty of space for relaxation across 12 passenger decks.

Designed as a classic ‘Cunarder’, Queen Victoria features Cunard's renowned White Star service. The ship boasts a museum containing Cunard memorabilia, and the Hemisphere Club with its 270-degree aspect.

Entertainment includes the three-deck Royal Court Theatre, the Queen's Room ballroom, a traditional English Pub and a Champagne Bar.

During days at sea, passengers can enjoy the Cunard Health Club and Spa, the Lido Pool and large sunning area, and an incredible 6,000-book library.

Andy Foster, Commercial Manager, Port Services, said: “We were delighted to welcome Cunard’s Queen Victoria, almost 20 years after we welcomed Cunard’s Royal Viking Sun, our first ever cruise call, on 30 August 1999.