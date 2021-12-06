Customers offered advice on how to save money on their water bill

Northumbrian Water is offering customers a virtual water saving visit.

Northumbrian Water customers can receive a virtual visit from a water saving expert in their home at a time convenient to them by registering online before December 17.

With the help of the customer and a video link, the expert will check out different taps and toilets in the property and talk through various ways of saving water, as well as how to install free water saving devices sent out by the company.

The 40-minute call aims to help make every drop and every penny count, with savings of up to £100 possible on an annual metered water bill.

Tim Wagstaff, water efficiency manager at Northumbrian Water, said: “Christmas is just a few weeks away and we know many people will be looking for ways to make savings elsewhere, like on their household bills.

“We’re offering this virtual visit to our customers in Whitley Bay.

"Providing they have a smartphone, it couldn’t be easier for them to take up this offer.

"They don’t need to leave the house and they don’t even need to let anyone into their property.

"All they need to do is click a button, enter a few short details, and we’ll do the rest!

“Simple changes can add up to a lot of savings on their bill. Plus, these things can also save energy – which is incredibly important for our environment.”