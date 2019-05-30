Cycling showcase for North Tyneside

The Tour of Britain is coming to North Tyneside, giving a worldwide showcase to the area.

The UK’s biggest professional cycle race will return on Monday, September 9, as the North East hosts the third stage of the race.

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain will pass through North Tyneside on its way from Berwick to Newcastle.

Stage Three will see the world’s top riders and teams contesting a 182-kilometre (114-mile) route from Berwick, through Northumberland and heading along the coast through Whitley Bay, Tynemouth and North Shields and into Wallsend, before continuing to Newcastle city centre, with a spectacular finish on Grey Street.

It will be the first OVO Energy Tour of Britain stage to link all of the areas of the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Norma Redfearn, said: “I am delighted that this prestigious race will be coming through our area – this is a wonderful way to support our own efforts to get more families involved in cycling, and I look forward to welcoming all the riders and spectators to our fantastic borough when the race passes through.”

North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “This is great news – I’m really looking forward to the Tour of Britain coming to the North of Tyne.

“The Northumberland coastline is the perfect setting for a long distance cycle race, and as the riders make their way into Wallsend, the tension will build and we’ll be able to support the riders. And the finish in Grey Street will be really exciting.

“We’ll be working with schools, sports clubs, and local businesses to make sure everyone benefits from hosting this here, in the North of Tyne.

“There’s the boost to our tourist businesses, of course, and it’s a great opportunity to enthuse people about cycling and the health and environmental benefits it brings.”

Northumberland has twice before hosted stages of the race, in 2015 and 2017, while it will be the first visit for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain to Newcastle in a decade, with the race having last visited the city in 2009.

Stage Three will feature three SKODA King of the Mountains climbs, backed by the race’s official car partner SKODA, at Ford Common, Belford Moor and outside Longhoughton in Northumberland.

Three intermediate Eisberg Sprints will also feature on the route at Seahouses, Warkworth and Seaton Delaval.

Sports fans in the North East will have an additional bonus as Stage Four of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain begins the following day from Gateshead’s South Shore Road on Tuesday, September 10.

The 2019 Tour begins in Glasgow on Saturday, September 7, finishing eight days later in Manchester city centre on Saturday, September 14. ITV4 will once again screen live free-to-air coverage of each stage, along with a nightly highlights programme.