Digging in to help allotment in Whitley Bay

A volunteer-led community garden is blooming thanks to support from a national initiative and backing from two pubs.

Whitley Bay Community Allotment provides small growing plots for residents in the town.

And now it has received a funding boost to purchase numerous fruit trees.

The funding has come from the Sizzling and Carling Community Action campaign, a Carling Made Local initiative that sees the lager brand support a range of local community projects across the UK.

Nominated for support by two local Sizzling pubs – The Hunting Lodge and Monkseaton Arms – Whitley Bay Community Allotment has been able to purchase several different types of heritage fruit tree.

Officials say the new trees will form the basis of their new community orchard site and sit alongside their ever popular and thriving allotment.

The orchard will benefit the health and wellbeing of an anticipated 400 people by providing access to locally grown fruit, as well as hosting various community events throughout the year, with both wassailing and tai-chi already being planned.

Staff from both of the local Sizzling pubs, as well as representatives from Carling, were recently invited to see the orchard taking shape and help plant the first tree saplings as part of the recognition for their financial support.

In addition to the fruit trees, the funding has been put towards new tools, including secateurs, loppers and an eco-friendly lawn mower, equipment items that will be readily used once the orchard has fully developed.

Allotment volunteers say the funding will have a lasting impact on the Whitley Bay community.

Matt Morrison, the allotment’s chairman, said: “The addition of the orchard will be a wonderful asset, not only for plot-holders, but also friends of the allotment and the wider community.

“We are very grateful to the Sizzling and Carling Community Action campaign for helping us realise this project.”

For more about Whitley Bay Community Allotment and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.communityallotment.org

To find out more about the Sizzling and Carling Community Action campaign, visit www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/ourcommunity

And for information about Carling’s Made Local initiative, visit www.carling.com/made-local