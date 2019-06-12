Dream comes true for Newcastle United fan

A Newcastle United fan was given the experience of a lifetime thanks to an international brand.

Chris Whitfield, from North Shields, was given the chance to play at St James’ Park thanks to Carling, partner of Newcastle United.

Carling asked grassroots football clubs in the Newcastle area to tell them why they were proud of their local team on social media, for the chance to play on the hallowed turf at St James’ Park.

The competition received more than 130 entries from all over the North East, with Chris one of two entries to win the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Chris said: “We are a new football team and had never played together before.

“Three weeks ago we went to our first tournament, played nine games and won eight, losing 1-0 in the final.

“The lads were brilliant and there was a real togetherness within the group, so it was great to repay them with this amazing opportunity.

“We want to thank Carling for this – it’s been a unforgettable experience”.

Unfortunately for Chris, his side lost 1-0 to that of Chris Noble’s team, who scored a late winner in front of the Gallowgate End.

Chris Noble, from Birtley, said: “We’ve been playing together all our lives. Unfortunately in the last few years, a few of the team moved abroad and getting us back together for a game has proved more difficult. We didn’t want any of our mates to miss out, so we flew a couple over from Germany. It was an amazing experience.”