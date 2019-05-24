Events to support wildlife home and abroad

A family looking to help protect wildlife on the other side of the world are aiming to make a difference closer to home.

Lynette Friend, her husband and three sons are joining fellow volunteers at the Kosgoda Sea Turtle Conservation Project in Sri Lanka early next year.

Lynette and her sons Rhys and Zak, who will be aged ten and eight at the time, will be volunteering from January 26 to February 8, with her husband and youngest son joining when they can.

The family are aiming to raise £2,500 to meet the direct project costs.

And as part of their efforts, they have three events organised.

They will be at Green Beans Community Market, Whitley Bay Metro Station, on Sunday from 10am to 3pm, with a fundraising stall. They will have a tombola, cake sales plus other interesting stalls involving other local groups.

There will be a beach clean event at Whitley Bay beach (North) on Monday, May 27, from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Volunteers should meet on the beach opposite Rendezvous Cafe.

Should the event need to be cancelled, updates will appear on the Marine Conservation Society website and at www.seaturtlefriends.com

Lynette said: “The daily beach cleans undertaken by North Tyneside Council don’t commence until June, so our input will help make a difference to the beaches and seas.”

On June 1, there will be a fundraising stall at Cullercoats Community Centre from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The project monitors sea turtle activity and protects the local nesting sites as turtles are at threat from human activity, including egg poaching, beach front developments and harm as a consequence of being caught as bycatch.

Lynette said: “We will be involved with night time monitoring of nesting activity, maintenance of hatcheries, beach works and cleans, all of which are crucial to the success of the project.

“In addition, we will be sharing knowledge about the sea turtles with locals and tourists on site, which will educate people to better understand the species and how they perform important roles in our ecosystems.

“As a species which has been around since the time of the dinosaurs, we feel action now is needed to save them, most of which are endangered, from further decline or even loss.

“My two older sons in particular are at a very influential age and I feel their hands-on experience with the project will be a real asset to their development.

“They are currently involved with the fundraising events we have planned and this is allowing them to see the extent of work that is involved with fundraising, plus the generosity of people within their community.

“Whilst away, the children will play an active role with all aspects of the project and inevitably develop knowledge, skills and understanding in relation to the sea turtles, risks affecting them, project delivery and the local community, including experience of other cultures.”

For more visit www.seaturtlefriends.com