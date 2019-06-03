Festival will help raise issue of mental health

A music festival is aiming to raise awareness of mental health.

Organisers of Break the Silence are hoping to encourage those suffering from depression or any other mental health issues that it is okay to speak out.

A host of bands have been lined up for the family friendly event, which will take place from noon to 11pm at Quarry Stables Fields, Wardley Lane, Gateshead, on August 17.

Caz Lamb, from North Tyneside, said: “The Break the Silence Festival is about raising awareness and aiming to dispel stigma in mental health.

“We feel very strongly that we can save lives by encouraging people to speak out without being stigmatised.”

As well as the music, there will be quiet areas for people to talk to mental health groups, areas for young people, holistic therapy and more.

Caz added: “I personally have suffered deep depression since being a teenager. It has taken me 30 years to feel well.

“I am a survivor, having been well for a long time. I believe many others would survive if they were allowed to speak out without the fear of being labelled.

“However my brother, unable to speak up, took his own life sadly when he was 30 .”

Acts lined up for the festival include Planet Abba, an Abba tribute act, Mars, a Bruno Mars tribute act, Elvis by Eddy Popescu, Blind Man B, Three Odd Shoes and This Ground Moves.

Break the Silence, which is a community interest company, is also running a crowdfunding event with the hope of raising £18,000.

For more visit www.breakthesilencefestival.co.uk

Caz added: “This will be first in the north east with the aim of involving our community in changing the negative attitude toward people suffering from mental health issues.

“We feel there is a suicide epidemic because people are not able to express themselves early enough in their illness because of fear of the stigma that surrounds it and the consequence of being labelled.”