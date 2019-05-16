Film star heading back to his roots

A film star is heading back to his roots for his latest production.

Dave Johns shot to fame after a critically-acclaimed performance in Ken Loach’s hit film I,Daniel Blake.

Now Dave, from Wallsend, will perform his stand-up From Byker To The Baftas at The Exchange, North Shields, on Saturday.

His hour-long show, which explores the “craziness” of Dave’s dive into worldwide fame, will be followed by a Q&A.

Dave, 64 said: “It was such a surreal experience when I, Daniel Blake won all those awards because when we were filming it I don’t think anyone realised the impact it would have.

“My stand-up show is about me going from a comedian on the circuit to rubbing shoulders on the red carpet with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Steven Spielberg.

“I used to be a bricklayer and in the mid-80s went down to London and saw the Comedy Store and decided I want to open a comedy club. My career in stand-up grew from that.

“It is great to be back doing stand-up in the north east. I can’t wait to perform at The Exchange.”

Dave was quick to praise arts spaces like The Exchange and highlighted their importance to local communities.

He added: “I went to the Wallsend Arts Centre when I was about 13, and to be able to go somewhere like that – it was amazing and I loved it.”

Tickets for the show cost £14.50 and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/mendesmanagement or on 0191 258 4111.

Dave became a household name after I, Daniel Blake won the iconic Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and the 2017 BAFTA for Outstanding British Film.

He has only recently featured on the silver screen again after appearing alongside Daniel Mays, James Purefoy and Tuppence Middleton in Fisherman’s Friends, which has grossed almost £7m at box offices since its March release.

The Exchange’s artistic director Karen Knox said: “We are so excited to welcome Dave Johns and his incredible stand-up show to The Exchange.

“He is a fantastic, seasoned performer who we know will have the audience in stitches from start to finish.”