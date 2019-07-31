Five left stranded on St Mary's Island during storm

St Mary's Island.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) was called out at 4.30am on Wednesday after reports of people on the island, starting a small fire to keep warm.

Two TVLB members waded across, handing out blankets to the five. They then stayed with them until the causeway was clear of water and it was safe to walk across.

A TVLB spokesperson said: “The group of two men and three women said they had walked across to the island at 11pm before losing track of time and not realising that the tide would cut off their route back to the mainland.

“They all apologised for any inconvenience they had caused and thanked both the Brigade and Lifeboat crew for their help.

“The Brigade members also explained how they could check tide times should they visit the area again in the future.