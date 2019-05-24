Flags will be flying at Whitley Bay market

A popular market is making its monthly return to Whitley Bay Metro Station.

The Green Beans Market will be taking place on Sunday at the station from 10am to 3pm.

There will be the usual selection of stalls, activities, healthy food, local produce, gardening, upcycling, music, yoga and more.

Also on display will be the artwork from the Windows on Whitley project, which saw more than 200 people contribute.

The work has been converted into four feather banners that will be on show in the station for the first time.

A market spokesperson said: “Made up from pictures created by local people, the banners will make a glorious splash of colour on the platform, telling stories about the town in a fun, accessible and celebratory way.

“You’ll see beach scenes, lighthouses, bikes and buggies, ice creams and even a crab.

“There’ll be lots of opportunity to photograph yourselves, friends and family alongside the banners while enjoying all the music, entertainment, craft and food stalls the market has to offer.

“And, if you want a further souvenir to take away on the day, copies of Whitley Bay’s first ever Poetry Anthology, a heartwarming collection of local contributions, with a cover depicting a close up of images from the Banners, will be on sale at the information desk.”