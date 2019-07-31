Former nurse celebrates her 105th birthday

Doris Wright celebrates her 105th birthday at Eothen Homes in Whitley Bay.

Doris Wright celebrated the momentous day at Eothen Homes, in Whitley Bay, with an afternoon tea with friends and care home staff.

And she said the secret to her long life was good food, no smoking, and no swearing.

As well as enjoying goodies laid on by the care home, Doris spent some of the day looking back on her memories.

Doris, who has never married, said: “I remember the last day of the First World War. Everyone was on the Town Moor celebrating but my parents didn’t take me. I was left at home.

"I never married but had boyfriends who sadly died in the war.

“My secret to a long life is easy – good food, no smoking and no swearing!”

Doris, who worked at Newcastle’s RVI and General Hospitals, moved into Eothen in 2016 where she enjoys weekly arts and crafts sessions, visits from a range of musicians and dancers and monthly outings to church.

Home manager Dawn Esslemont said: “We try to always make sure residents feel special, but especially so on their birthday!

“We are pleased Doris had a wonderful day enjoying afternoon tea with her friends.

“She continues to amaze the staff every day with her stories of the past. She is such a strong, bubbly character and we love having her here.”