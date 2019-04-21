Four rescued as lifeboat launches three times

Four people were rescued when Cullercoats lifeboat was launched three times today.

Hundreds of people had flocked to the coast to enjoy the warm weather and the beaches were very busy.

The volunteer lifeboat crew also had a busy Easter Sunday afternoon as they were called out on three separate occasions.

The first shout was at 12.19pm when the crew went to the aid of a motor cruiser with two people on board that had broken down to the east of St Mary's Island.

The lifeboat crew located the vessel and towed it safely back to Royal Quays Marina. The two casualties on board were both wearing lifejackets and were very grateful for the assistance of the lifeboat.

The second call-out, at 2.59pm, was to reports of some children in difficulty in the water in Brown's Bay, Cullercoats.

The lifeboat launched quickly and proceeded north to the last known position of the casualties.

As it arrived on scene, it was established that the children had scrambled ashore and were safe. Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) was also in attendance.

Once the lifeboat had returned to station and the crew were washing down, the children came down to thank them for checking they were ok.

The third shout, at 4.15pm, was to reports of two people cut off by the tide on Sharpness Point, Tynemouth.

The lifeboat launched and made best speed towards Sharpness Point, where the two casualties could be seen on a rock with the tide rising around them.

They had called 999 and asked the Coastguard for the lifeboat once they realised they were in danger.

The lifeboat manoeuvred between the rocks, where the crew was able to bring the casualties onto the boat.

Once they were safely aboard, the lifeboat returned to station where the TVLB was also waiting to provide assistance.

The lifeboat was then washed down, refuelled and made ready for service once more.

All the casualties helped by Cullercoats Lifeboat today are safe and well.