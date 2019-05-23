Fun for all the family at Heritage Centre

A full programme of events for all the family are lined up at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre.

The attraction on North Shields Fish Quay has a host of events over the bank holiday weekend including classical music, talk by wildlife experts, classic car rally, plant sale, historic exhibitions, art exhibition and a poetry reading.

Patrick Owston will perform classical music on Friday at 7pm. Booking is required and tickets cost £10, available from the centre or by calling (0191) 257 4506.

On Saturday, local wildlife experts will talk about the birds and butterflies to look out for. It will take place at 11am. Entry is £3 (members free).

On Sunday from 10am to 3pm there will be a classic car rally outside the Old Low Light by the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles. At the same time, volunteers and friends of the Old Low Light will hold a plant sale.

On Monday at 1pm Old Low Light volunteers will read a selection of poems by the late Jack Davitt. Entry is £3 (members free). The poetry readings will take place surrounded by the paintings and drawings of Peter Burns, a fellow worker.

The exhibition, The Lost World of the Shipyards, can be viewed all weekend except on Saturday from 11am to noon and after 2pm.

Over the weekend visitors to the Old Low Light will also be able to view current exhibitions in the heritage gallery including It’s in the Can, which tells the story of Tyne Brand, a former canning factory which was a major employer on the Fish Quay and at one time the largest manufacturer of tinned meats in the country.

On the same floor are exhibits about the history of North Shields and river life.

Entry to the Peter Burns art exhibition and the Tyne Brand and other exhibitions in the heritage gallery are included in a £3 admission fee (members free).

The café and gift shop will be open every day from 10am to 5pm.