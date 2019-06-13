Funding boost for health initiatives

Community groups are being offered funding support to help improve people’s health.

NHS North Tyneside Clinical Commission Group (CCG) is launching a new grants scheme to organisations working locally to promote wellbeing, prevent ill health and reduce health inequalities.

Groups of all sizes can bid to take part, with the CCG offering small grants of up to £20,000 for projects of a year or less, as well as larger grants of up to £100,000 per year for initiatives lasting up to three years.

Dr Richard Scott, clinical chair at the CCG, said: “North Tyneside has a dynamic and strong voluntary and community sector, with around 500 groups and organisations active in the area.

“These organisations are well placed to support the CCG to focus on maximising the health and wellbeing of our communities – preventing ill health, promoting self-care and reducing inequalities.”

“This is an opportunity to innovate and bring a fresh perspective to long-standing health issues and work closely with vulnerable groups and partner organisations.”

The scheme will get underway with an event at the Langdale Centre, Wallsend, from 2pm to 4pm on Monday, June 10, where organisations can find out more.

For more or to book a place visit www.northtynesideccg.nhs.uk for more details.

The priority themes for the grants are promoting wellbeing and preventative healthcare; promoting self-care and self-management; and reducing health inequalities.