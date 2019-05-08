Funding to help Wallsend centre support families

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a community enterprise supporting families.

Officials from P&G EMEA Service Centre in Cobalt Business Park handed over a cheque for £3,900 to Family Gateway.

They raised funds through product sales, a silent auction and other events, with the money being used to refurbish the Family Gateway Community Centre in Howdon.

The centre is a hub for family and community enterprise, encouraging local people to socialise, have fun and develop new enterprise ideas, and improving life chances for disadvantaged children and families.

Pauline Wonders, strategic director of Family Gateway, said: “The support we have received from employees at P&G Cobalt has already made such a difference.”

She added: “It has helped our ability to provide much needed activities and support to some of the most vulnerable families and children in our local communities.

“This latest donation will enable us to give our very tired and outdated main hall a much needed makeover so that community hub users can benefit from a fresh, modern and well equipped space for events and activities.”

Andy Sherwood, from the P&G Community Matters team, said: “On behalf of the P&G Cobalt employees we are delighted to have been able to hand over this cheque for £3,900, which will help improve the lives of families and children in the local area.

“Many thanks to the employees of Cobalt for their generosity in raising this money.”