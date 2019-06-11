Google bus to make a stop at North Shields

Advice and coaching is being offered to individuals and businesses looking to grow their skills.

The Google Digital Garage Bus will be visiting The Linskill Centre, North Shields, today (Thursday), from 9am and 4pm.

It will offer people free advice and coaching on digital skills to help grow their business, career and confidence.

The training courses will include how to stay safe and taking your first steps online, and how to build a digital marketing plan.

Free face-to-face coaching will also be offered to people with any level of experience, from advice on taking the first steps online to building your personal brand on the internet.

It will be visiting The Meadows, Waterville Road, North Shields, on July 2.