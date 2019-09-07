Great North Run organisers apologise after runners sent wrong way on 5k course - missing out on full distance

Stock picture of runners in action

The 3.1-mile event, which is part of the build up to Sunday’s half marathon, takes place each year.

Runners start on the Newcastle side of the river and cross the Swing Bridge before looping to the west before heading back down to pass the Sage on the Gateshead side.

But an error meant runners were sent in the wrong direction, meaning they missed out on 300m of the distance.

In a Facebook post, organisers said: “We've been made aware that participants in today's event were sent the wrong way on the course, meaning they missed around 300m of the measured distance.