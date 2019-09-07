Here are the best places to watch the Tour of Britain as it comes to the North East on Monday

1 . Berwick-upon-Tweed

A range of fun activities are being laid on in Berwick to celebrate the arrival of the prestigious OVO Energy Tour of Britain cycle race in the town. Berwick is hosting the start of Stage 3 of the Tour on Monday 9th September which will see the world’s top riders set off from the Town Hall in Marygate at 11am. Led by an advance party of school children from eight local schools, the cyclists will head down Hide Hill, along Bridge Street and across the Old Bridge before the race will start in full on the outskirts of the town. Spectators will be able to soak up the atmosphere of this major sporting event from early morning as the team buses arrive on Walkergate. The professional cyclists will then be heading to Marygate where they will be signing in on stage from 9.40am with local school children as their mascots. As the race commences, fans will be able to watch live coverage of the race on the Quayside and take part in some fun, cycled themed activities including time trials, power challenges and smoothie bikes. There will also be a special market on the Quayside running throughout the day. For cycling fans, a secure cycle storage facility is being provided in Church Street in the old ATS building. Extra parking is being provided at Shielfield Park with a shuttle to bring people into town. On Sunday 8th September, from 2pm members of the public will be able to watch live action of the end of the Stage 2 race which finishes in Kelso, on a big screen situated on the Parade Car Park. There will also be a number of fun cycling activities on the Parade Car Park while just across the road the last day of the Berwick Food & Beer Festival will be running in the Barracks.

Photo: Helen Smith

