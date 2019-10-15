Historic pedestrian tunnels to be blessed after re-opening

The Rt Revd Sarah Clark, The Bishop of Jarrow, will perform the ceremony on Thursday, October 17.

The tunnels reopened to the public in August after being closed for more than six years for refurbishment.

Coun Gladys Hobson, vice chair of the Joint Transport Committee of the North of Tyne and North East Combined Authorities, and Deputy Mayor of South Tyneside, will welcome Bishop Sarah.

She said: “The refurbishment of the Grade II-listed tunnels was a tremendously complex and challenging project.

“Our project team had to deal with serious and unforeseen contractual, environmental and structural issues which meant the tunnels were closed much longer than anticipated.

“This put tremendous pressure on everyone involved. Happily, the tunnels are now open to the public again and the final piece of the jigsaw, the funicular inclined lifts, are nearing completion.

“The blessing by Bishop Sarah is a way of acknowledging and celebrating the hard work and resilience of all those who have worked on the refurbishment and restoration of the tunnels, and the support the Joint Transport Committee has continually shown for retaining the tunnels for the benefit of the people of Tyne and Wear and beyond.

“I look forward to welcoming her and to showing her the brilliant work that has taken place to restore the tunnels to their original glory.”