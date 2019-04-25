Historic Tynemoth lifeboat makes a return to the River Tyne

An historic lifeboat returned to the Tyne for the first time in more than 70 years.

The 101-year-old former Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan was relaunched over the Easter week after an extensive restoration by volunteers at the North East Maritime Trust.

The lifeboat, which saw 30 years of service off the north east coast, underwent 14 years of restoration.

It was joined on the water by the present-day Tynemouth RNLI all weather lifeboat Spirit of Northumberland and inshore lifeboat Little Susie.

Their crews were on hand to welcome their ancestor back on to the River Tyne.