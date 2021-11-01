Honouring those who lost their lives in war

A number of Remembrance Services are being held in North Tyneside.

North Tyneside will once again commemorate those who lost their lives in war with services on Thursday, November 11, and on Remembrance Day, Sunday, November 14.

Large screens will be set up to ensure a good view of proceedings at Hawkeys Lane and Whitley Bay.

Many of the Remembrance Day services take place outdoors where the risk of Covid transmission is reduced. In accordance with national guidance, the council recommends that members of the public continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.

All events in North Tyneside are free to attend and open to anyone.

A service will take place on November 11 at the Jigsaw Memorial, Killingworth White Swan Centre, at 11am.

On November 14, there will be a service at St Bartholomew’s Church, Station Road, Benton, at 11am following a parade leaving the Ex-Servicemen’s Institute, Crescent Way North, Forest Hall, at 10.25am.

There will be a service at Hawkeys Lane, North Shields, at 11am, following a parade leaving Tyne Met College at 10.30am.

In Wallsend, there will be a service at 11am at the War Memorial, in Burns Closes. The parade will leave Richardson Street at 10.30am. On conclusion of the service, the parade will return to the Town Hall where a march past will take place.