Horsing around with visitor at North Tyneside centre

Customers at Cedar Grove Wellbeing Centre, run by care provider EveryDay, were surprised by equine visitor Taz – a five-year-old leopard-spotted appaloosa mare – last week.

The centre, one of three in the borough, provides a place for older people to socialise and stay physically and mentally active, as well as giving respite for their family carers.

“We provide a vital service for older people and ensure we give them a place to socialise and enjoy themselves.

“We are a world away from what you might consider traditional ‘day care’.

“We would encourage any older person who is keen to continue to enjoy life and make friends to come along and see what we do. Our centres really are very special places that make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Taz’s visit happened as part of an initiative called Pets As Wellbeing, where animal ambassadors visit older people to help with stimulation, interaction and exercise.