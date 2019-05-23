Host of acts lined up for Whitley Bay Carnival

There are a host of shows taking place as part of Whitley Bay Carnival.

The Carnival Parade will gather at Whitley Bay Metro station from 10am on Saturday, leaving the station at 11am and heading to the Links via Station Road, Whitley Road, Park View, Marine Drive, expected to arrive at the War Memorial at noon.

Elsewhere there will be events at Spanish City Plaza, Rainbow Corner, and The Links from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, The Carnival Stage will host Wayne C McDonald at 10am; Soznak at 11am; SPARK! at noon; Portrait at 12.30pm; Drumdin at 1.30pm; Shipcote and Friends at 2pm; Mezze Mundo at 3pm; Ponf Aeliuf at 3.30pm; Baque de Ogum at 4.30pm; and Backyard Rhythm Orchestra at 5pm.

On Sunday, the stage will host Solar Radio DJ Sista Soul at 10am; The Ski Band at 11am; La Sonora Boreal at 11.30am; Proper buzzin at 12.30pm; Northern Monkey Brass Band at 1pm; What a lark – Bradley Creswick at 2pm John Lewis at 2.30pm; Ocho at 3.30pm; Beatroot Jam and friends at 4pm; Bleep and Booster at 4.45pm; with the raffle draw at 5pm.

There will be circus shows and workshops at the Circus Arena from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, hosted by ringmaster Steve Cousins.

Among those performing at Rainbow Corner on Saturday will be Ocho, Meze Mundo, All Star All Stars, Baque de Ogum, Bleep and Booster and Baghdaddies brass band.

Those at the War Memorial on Saturday include Spark!, Drumdin and Ocho.

Appearing at Rainbow Corner on Sunday will be Northern Monkey Brass Band, What a lark – Bradley Creswick, Bleep and Booster, The Ski Band, Proper Buzzin, Bleep and Booster, and Bay Uke.

Acts performing near the War Memorial on Sunday are Ocho, Proper Buzzin, Bay Uke, What a lark – Bradley Creswick, and The Ski Band.

There will be fairground rides at Whitley Bay Park across both days.