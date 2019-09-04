Hundreds stride out along North Tyneside's coastline

Walkers set off from the Parks Sports Centre.

More than 650 people took part in this year’s Stride out to the Lighthouse event, organised by North Tyneside Council, almost double the 350 who took part in 2018.

People of all ages and abilities, including families, dog walkers and community groups, set off from The Parks Centre in North Shields to follow the route past the Fish Quay, Tynemouth Priory and the Dome, finishing at St Mary’s Lighthouse, where there was entertainment and refreshments, and gifts.

The event helped to raise more than £800 for the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, whose members also took part wearing their dry suits and equipment.

Walkers make their way through Cullercoats.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “We’ve had our best ever turnout for this event. The sun was shining and it was fantastic to see so many people having fun, keeping fit and active, and enjoying our wonderful coastline.

“The icing on the cake is the £800 everyone helped to raise for the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade.

“They give so much of their spare time to keeping people safe in North Tyneside and deserve our full support.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make the event such a huge success and we look forward to the same again next summer.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn with some of the walkers.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade Captain, Peter Lilley, said: “We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all involved in the event.

“Our organisation survives on the support and generosity of our local community and we are always grateful to be invited to showcase our organisation in different ways.

“While we raised over £800, we were also able to spread key messages about water safety and highlight our museum offering.

“The members who took part thoroughly enjoyed themselves – even the hardy souls in the dry suits – and the atmosphere at the finish with the volunteers, stilt walkers and steel pans was great.