Looking Back at Algernon Pit
Tynemouth County Borough created a collection of photos, which is now held by Discover, the local studies section of North Shields Library.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 14:00
In 1965 the first sight travelling west from New York village would have been the Algernon pit. This was to the left of the road and was nearing the end of its working life, closing in 1966.
Opposite was an electricity sub station, shown on an Ordnance Survey 1913 to be the property of Tynemouth Electric Supply Co.
New York road crosses the old LNER railway and colliery lines and forks beside the Northumberland Arms.
If anyone has further information, please contact discover@northtyneside.gov.uk