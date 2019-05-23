Looking Back at the Prince’s Theatre, North Shields

George Bell, of the Newcastle architects Dixon & Bell, had experience of designing theatres over 30 years.

For the Prince’s Theatre, North Shields, he planned a 2,000-seat auditorium, with extra room between seats and a stage that could take the most important live productions. A long corridor and verandah would protect the queues; the adverts stated that it was the only theatre on Tyneside to do this.

Beneath the stage was a crèche as it was felt that children would disrupt the new ‘Talkies’, with a trained nurse in charge.

Carpeting, cleaned by an on-site vacuum plant, oriental style interiors and a pollution-proof exterior all spoke of the directors’ intention that the Prince’s should be a high-class house.

