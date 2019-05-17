Looking Back at Wallsend Rising Sun Juniors

Wallsend Rising Sun Juniors had one of their best football seasons in July 1971. They had taken three trophies and were runners up in the National Association of Boys’ Clubs Senior Cup and in the Newcastle & District Junior League.

In the middle of April they were down to ten eligible players just before the final of the East Northumberland Youth FA Senior Cup. When they met Tyne Boys Club at Percy Main their keeper had an injured hand. They scored in the first half and an own goal in the second gave them the match.

At the end of the month they faced Pegswood Juniors. It was their first time in the final of the Northumberland Junior Cup for many years and they won 2-1 in a replay.

