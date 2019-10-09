Magical Disney treat for girl guides from Tynemouth

20th Tynemouth Rainbows enjoy a post-show meet and greet with Toy Story characters at ‘Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic’.

Anna Matthews, from 20th Tynemouth Rainbows, entered a colouring competition organised by Girlguiding North Tyneside to win tickets for her group to see ‘Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic’ at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle.

To enter the competition, girl guiders were asked to draw a picture about a magical experience they have had whilst being involved in Girlguiding, with a supporting statement describing their experience.

All of the ‘magical moments’ went into a lucky draw, and Anna’s winning entry won the prize for the whole of her group to enjoy.

Anna’s drawing showed her Rainbow group visiting Northumberland Park and enjoying games and having fun.

Anna said:“I felt really lucky and very happy about winning the Disney On Ice competition. I was so excited to be able to take all of the Rainbows in my unit to see the show, which was absolutely fantastic.”

The group enjoyed a show which featured a cast of over 50, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, many of the beloved Disney princesses and Disney’s Frozen, who brought 14 stories and over 30 songs to life on the ice.

The girls also had their photo taken with some of the stars after the show.

Joanne Hogg, North Tyneside County Commissioner said: “Girlguiding offers girls the chance to experience many magical moments during their involvement in Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Disney On Ice this year so that our girls can think back on their many happy memories and share these via art and English in an exciting competition.

“Seeing this amazing ice show is a truly magical experience, and the chance to have a photo taken with some of the stars of the show was certainly the icing on the cake. In addition, all girls taking part in the initiative earned a special Disney On Ice badge they can wear with pride.”