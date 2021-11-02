Massive retirement village plans revealed for Backworth

An artist impression of the proposed retirement complex.

Developer Northumberland Estates is behind proposals to build an “Ageing Well Village” on land south of Roddam Close in Backworth.

If the plans go ahead the complex will be made up of extra care facilities, a health and wellbeing hub boasting a hydrotherapy pool, restaurant, hair salon, small shop, therapy rooms office space and ‘multifunctional rooms’.

Also in the plans is a childrens’ nursery and a range of housing for people later in life, which includes single occupancy bedrooms, two bedroom apartments, houses, bungalows and three-bedroom houses.

A planning statement lodged with the council stated accommodation planned for the development includes a four-storey “extra care” facility of 73 – 66 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom, apartments.

These homes, for people over the age of 55, will be managed by Age UK North East, who will be providing around four full-time and eight part-time staff.

Another four-storey block planned for the site will include 54 apartments, 48 two-bedroom, three three-bedrooms and three one bedroom, and will employ an estimated two full-time and four part-time staff.

Forty residential dwellings, including 25% affordable homes, including six three-bed room apartments in a three-storey building, 20 two-bedroom houses, of which seven will affordable, and four two-bedroom bungalows, 10 three-bedroom houses, of which three will be affordable.

And, for people who need more care, a three-storey “integrated frailty hub” is also planned for the site.

On the ground floor will be “intermediate residential care” with 40 patient bedrooms, staff support facilities, a dining room and kitchen space.

The first floor will be predominately clinical, strength and balance and multi-functional rooms for patient rehabilitation with a research and diagnostics area for strength and balance classes, and the second floor will be offices.

It is expected that about 140 full-time and 10 part-time staff will work in this building.

The nursery is expected to hold up to 96 children and employ 20 full time and 10 part time members of staff.

The planning statement concluded: “The proposed Ageing Well Village is considered suitable, develop-able, and deliverable for the site. Therefore, the planning application is respectfully requested to be approved.”