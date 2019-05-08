Memorial book to honour lost North Shields fishermen

A book of remembrance has been created to honour local fishermen lost at sea.

North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project has commissioned the book to complement the Fiddler’s Green memorial erected on North Shields Fish Quay in 2017.

The book aims to create a lasting account to the memory of fishermen who served out of North Shields for generations to come.

Local calligrapher and designer Tim Sokell has been appointed to oversee the individual entries that will be inscribed on each page while the book has been designed and hand-crafted by John Laybourn, a bespoke and specialist bookbinder.

Terry McDermott and Charlie Steel, of the Project, will be at North Shields Customer First Centre on Saturday as part of the Local History Event celebrations.

They will be on hand to talk about the book.

It is intended that the Memorial book will be on permanent public display in the ‘Discover North Tyneside’ section within North Shields Customer First Centre, with each dated page being turned on a daily basis to reflect the names of those Fishermen who passed on that day.

As well as displaying names, each entry will also outline particulars including the year of birth and the year of death, as well as the location and vessel name, where appropriate.