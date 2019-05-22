Monthly market plans for North Shields delayed until summer

Plans for a major indoor food and drink event have been delayed until the summer.

North Shields Fish Quay had been earmarked to host the North East coast’s first monthly indoor Craft Beer and Street Food emporium.

The brainchild of Salt Market Social, it was scheduled to take place in the CoSalt Factory in Liddell Street over the bank holiday weekend.

But officials have now said they are now hoping the event will take place this summer as they look to make it the best it could be.

A spokesperson for Salt Market Social said: “After announcing our plans for Salt Market Social a couple of weeks ago we have been overwhelmed with such a great reaction, including a wide array of local support and businesses excited to be involved.

“We are committed to making the inaugural event the best it possibly can be, housed within the most vibrant pop-up Fish Quay venue we can create.

“For this reason, and as our building works continue, we have decided to delay our opening until later this summer.”

A host of local breweries had been lined up, along with a wide array of cuisines, with Asian, Mediterranean, Lebanese and other world food tastes at the forefront of the food offering, freshly prepared on the premises.

Speaking last month Jim Mawdsley said: “We thought the coast, and particularly the resurgent Fish Quay, was the perfect place for this offering and the attention we are already getting for the project is quite overwhelming.”